Christie Group (LON:CTG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 118 ($1.54) price objective on the stock.

Shares of CTG opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.99. Christie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The company has a market capitalization of £31.17 million and a PE ratio of -19.92.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, retail, and education sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

