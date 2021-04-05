Cipher Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $70,057.86 and approximately $149,330.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cipher has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00066574 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003554 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

