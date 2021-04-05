Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.72.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

