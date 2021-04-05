Citigroup Inc. Acquires 914 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 33.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after buying an additional 206,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 30,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPB. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $999.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

