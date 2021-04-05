Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,371,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $173.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.45. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $95.35 and a one year high of $178.80.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

