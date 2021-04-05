Citigroup Inc. Has $111,000 Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.14 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $650.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

