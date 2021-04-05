Citigroup Inc. Has $99,000 Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 258.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Avid Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Avid Technology by 16.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 57.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 124,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 818,716 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $58,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $684,140. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $21.64 on Monday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $962.76 million, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

