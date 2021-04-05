Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 673.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGR. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 392.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the period.

NYSE:BGR opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

