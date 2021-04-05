Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 247.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after buying an additional 108,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $588.24 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXPE shares. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

