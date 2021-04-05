Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $71,048.35 and $19.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00037009 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004971 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,018,775 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

