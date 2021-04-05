Clime Capital Limited (CAM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 29th

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

In other news, insider John Abernethy bought 68,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,998.68 ($42,856.20). Insiders bought 250,000 shares of company stock worth $218,764 in the last 90 days.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

