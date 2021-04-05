Clime Capital Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CAM)

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

In related news, insider John Abernethy purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,850.00 ($31,321.43). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,764.

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

