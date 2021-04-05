CoinPoker Price Hits $0.0339 on Top Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $14,402.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00674687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00073809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028730 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.