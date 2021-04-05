Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,847 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Community Health Systems worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $13.63 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYH. Truist upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.