Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.84. 1,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.