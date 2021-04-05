Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 396.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Computer Services were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Services in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSVI opened at $59.99 on Monday. Computer Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

