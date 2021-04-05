Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 1,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,338,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $766.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,177,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 54,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.