Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $56.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

