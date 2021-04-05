Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.24. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. 45.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

