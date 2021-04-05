Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $47.31 on Monday. Coupang has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

