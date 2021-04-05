Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CVA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,656. Covanta has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covanta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. FIL Ltd increased its position in Covanta by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,982 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Covanta by 160.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

