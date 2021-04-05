Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.

NYSE:DS opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $309.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Drive Shack will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

