Cred (LBA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.82 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Cred has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Cred has a market cap of $9.20 million and $1.82 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00053144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.16 or 0.00670202 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028784 BTC.

About Cred

LBA is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

