Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,211 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,061,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 866,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,989 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 793,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $261.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.52 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

