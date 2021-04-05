Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,500 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,841,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,441,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 405,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,788,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,442,000.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $89.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $115.15.

