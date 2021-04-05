Credit Suisse AG Has $1.18 Million Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Core Laboratories worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

