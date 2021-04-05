Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Everi by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

