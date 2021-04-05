CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stake Lowered by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the period. CSW Industrials accounts for 1.1% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $267,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $136.32 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $139.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average is $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

