Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.81.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $257.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 1 year low of $127.61 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.