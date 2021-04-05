Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

DHR traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.35. 11,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.29. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

