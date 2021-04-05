DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

DBVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.11.

DBVT opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

