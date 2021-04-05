Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Hits $0.0689 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 5% against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $20.50 million and $1.02 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00673971 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00073636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029208 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

