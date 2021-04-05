Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $190.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.65.

NYSE PNC opened at $177.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

