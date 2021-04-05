Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $79.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.