Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Northland Securities

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors restated a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.