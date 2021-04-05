Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $888,751.39 and $124.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.96 or 0.00447846 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

