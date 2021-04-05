Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $185,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

