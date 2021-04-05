Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $207,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,591. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $51.42 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.