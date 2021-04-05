Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 20,953 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $197,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $166.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $176.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

