Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $200.29 Million Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,983,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.18% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $200,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $55.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $324,321.75. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

