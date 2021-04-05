Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of Principal Financial Group worth $188,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

