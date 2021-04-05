Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,301 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,004,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $219,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank OZK by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.