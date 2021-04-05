DMarket (DMT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.68 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00002809 BTC on popular exchanges. DMarket has a total market cap of $94.05 million and approximately $26.68 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00054747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.32 or 0.00672122 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00073595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028841 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (DMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.