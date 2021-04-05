Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $45.15.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

