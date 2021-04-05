Douglas J. Carlson Sells 1,773 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 426,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,678. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $9,022,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $20,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.