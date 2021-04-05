Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NYSE DRQ opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

