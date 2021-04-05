DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post sales of $2.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $29.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.19 million, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $40.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of DURECT by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. DURECT has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.95 million, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

