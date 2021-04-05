Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives $34.25 Average PT from Analysts

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

DYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Dyne Therapeutics Inc

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.