Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 16,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 447,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DYN. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 48,006 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

There is no company description available for Dyne Therapeutics Inc

