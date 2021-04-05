easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

